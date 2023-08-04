Watch I Video shows Russian warship moving, towed after sea drone attack claimed by Ukraine

Russia on Friday (August 4) claimed that it thwarted a drone attack on its naval base there with two sea drones, but a video shows a moment when a sea drone headed directly towards a Russian ship near the port of Novorossiysk. In that particular region, explosions have been heard overnight.

The news agency Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the matter that a Russian warship was seriously damaged in an overnight Ukrainian naval drone attack.

The video has been shared by a source at Ukraine's security service. In the video, a can be seen moving across the Black Sea and it approaching the Russian vessel.

The Ukrainian intelligence sources have told various news outlets that the Olenegorsky Gornyak, whihc is a "landing ship" was hit. The vessel was reportedly designed to carry equipment and personnel for beach landings.

The source also said that there was a crew of around 100 Russian servicemen on the vessel when it was attacked by a sea drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT. Authorities have not provided any information about damage or casualties.

But according to a source with knowledge of the port's operations, a large Russian naval vessel had to be towed ashore because it could not move under its own power after being damaged.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in a statement, Russia's Defence Ministry said that the Ukrainian attack by two sea drones had been repelled in the waters outside the base. The ministry had also claimed that also the drones had been destroyed.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium which operates an oil terminal there said that Novorossiysk is the civilian port, which handles two per cent of the world's oil supply and also exports grain.

It said that all ship movement was temporarily halted, but normal operations were resumed later.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

