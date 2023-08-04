US may deploy Marines on commercial vessels in Strait of Hormuz: Report

The United States may soon deploy armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships travelling the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, said two US officials on Thursday (August 3). This step is being taken after alleged ship-hijacking attempts by Iran in the international waters. Last month, the Pentagon sent additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets in addition to a warship to West Asia in order to monitor key waterways in the region. This followed Iran's seizure of commercial shipping vessels.

Reuters cited an official who spoke on the condition on anonymity that US military has already been training some Marines in West Asia to be on the vessels.

However, the official reportedly said that it would ultimately be up to commercial vessels whether to request troops for parts of a journey that were particularly dangerous in the Strait of Hormuz.

In July the US Navy said it carried out intervention to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the United States and Iran.

About a fifth of the world's crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

With the 2015 Iran nuclear deal effectively dead, Iran's relations with the West have deteriorated over the last year, leading Washington and its allies to look for ways to de-escalate tensions and a way to revive some kind of nuclear limits.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.