Ethiopia declares state of emergency after clashes in Amhara region

The Ethiopian government, on Friday (August 4), declared a state of emergency after clashes in the country’s Amhara region. The decision by the country’s Council of Ministers comes as regional authorities pleaded for help as clashes intensified between regional forces and the military over the last few days.

About the state of emergency

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office released a statement that said, “It was found necessary to declare a state of emergency as it had become difficult to control this outrageous activity based on the regular legal system.”

However, it did not mention if the restriction applied only in Amhara or across the country. “The threat the activity is imposing on national security and public peace is increasing day by day,” the declaration added, noting severe economic damage as well and blaming “armed extremist groups.”

In line with the declaration, the Ethiopian government has banned public gatherings, allowed them to make arrests without warrants, and imposed curfews.

What happened in Ethiopia’s Amhara region?

Earlier this week, fighting broke out across Ethiopia’s second most populous region prompting the regional government on Thursday to request additional help from federal authorities to reimpose order.

In a letter to the Ethiopian PM, regional authorities asked the government to take “appropriate measures” as the disturbances are “causing serious economic, social and humanitarian damage”.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, clashes erupted between the Fano, a part-time militia with no formal command structure, and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) near Debre Tabor, which has turned into a security crisis. The clashes, earlier this week were confirmed by a doctor at a hospital in the town as well as a police officer, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

Notably, Fano which also draws volunteers from the local population was once a key ally of the ENDF during the Tigray war but the relationship has recently soured amid efforts of the federal authorities to weaken regional paramilitary groups.

The region has been gripped by instability since April after the government moved to disarm Amhara’s security forces following the end of the two-year civil war in the neighbouring Tigray. Authorities have also previously tried to dismantle the informal Amhara militia.

According to media reports, residents have reported fighting across the region as militia members attacked army units and protesters blocked roads. In light of recent violence, flights to the popular tourist towns of Lalibela and Gondar, have been suspended.

Residents said that the internet access in the region has been down. Ethiopian Airlines had cancelled flights to three of the four airports it flies to in Amhara, as per Reuters. The media report citing two residents also reported intense fighting between Fano and ENDF in Gondar.

“ENDF first controlled the university, but they were pushed back by Fano. They were trying to advance to the centre of the city, but they couldn’t,” a resident told Reuters.

Similarly, a Fano member also told the news agency that the militiamen were trying to encircle Amhara’s capital Bahir Dar and had captured Merawi, a town 30 kilometres south of the regional capital.

(With inputs from agencies)



