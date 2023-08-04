ugc_banner

India’s Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' remark case

New Delhi, India Edited By: PrishaUpdated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

India’s Supreme Court, in its interim order, placed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction on hold in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

In its verdict, the apex court said, “There is no doubt that utterances are not in good taste, person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.” The court accepted his affidavit in the contempt petition and observed that Gandhi ought to have been more careful.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.

