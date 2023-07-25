‘Call us what you want…': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi after INDIA row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hits back at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his comments on the name of the newly formed alliance of 26 opposition parties, I-N-D-I-A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

On X social media app, Rahul Gandhi said, "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur." Over two dozen opposition parties joined hands to challenge Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Lok Sabha elections that will take place next year.

This comes as Prime Minister Modi, on Tuesday, during the BJP parliamentary party meeting called the INDIA alliance as directionless. In strong comments, the Indian PM also compared the alliance name with East India Company and Indian Mujahideen.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM as saying, "They keep praising themselves for the name INDIA. Indian National Congress, East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, Popular Front of India - these are also INDIA. Just using the name INDIA does not mean anything."

The former Union minister said Modi told the BJP leaders present in the meeting that Indian National Congress (INC) and the East India Company were founded by foreigners.

BJP leaders react

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also revealed further details of the meeting. Prahlad Joshi while quoting PM Modi said, "The opposition has sunk deep in despair and is directionless." As per Parliamentary Affairs Minister PM Modi said that the conduct of the opposition "suggests that it has reconciled to remain in opposition for a long time."

Moreover, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri also commented on the naming of the alliance and drew parallels between the newly formed coalition and the East India Company and Indian Mujahideen. He said that many had similar names with India in it and had the intention to divide the nation but these people will not be able to mislead anyone.

Opposition reaction

The remarks by the Indian PM have caused a massive uproar in the opposition quarters which also led to a war of words.

Apart from a reaction from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, many other leaders have also come forth to register their protest against the BJP. In a reaction, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked Modi to make a "comprehensive" statement in both Parliament houses pertaining to the Manipur violence.

"Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Government on Manipur violence," he said on X social media app.

"We demand a statement to be made by the prime minister in the House on the burning and emotive issue of Manipur which is adversely affecting the Indian democratic polity followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion," Kharge said in his notice while pointing out that violence continues even after two months in the northeastern state.

