US billionaire Elon Musk went after Canada PM Justin Trudeau after the latter dismissed US President-elect Donald Trump's plan to annex Canada. Reacting to Trudeau's post on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk wrote, "Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn’t matter what you say."

Meanwhile, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s lawyers on Wednesday challenged the legitimacy of a new detention warrant, saying the anti-corruption agency CIO lacks legal authority to investigate rebellion charges or order police to detain suspects.

India Wednesday extended visa for ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, according to media reports. The Bangladeshi leader has been staying in India since August last year following the collapse of her government in the face of massive student protests.

'Girl, you’re no longer governor...': Musk slams Trudeau for rejecting Trump's Canada-US 'merger' pitch

Billionaire Elon Musk, on Wednesday (January 8), took a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his comments rejecting the Canada-US merger pitched by US President-elect Donald Trump.

South Korea crisis: Impeached Prez Yoon’s legal team says willing to comply with warrant ‘only if...’



The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) officials have vowed to make another ‘forceful’ effort to detain the impeached leader following last week’s failed attempt.

India extends ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina’s visa as Dhaka presses for extradition



Amid growing calls for the extradition of deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, New Delhi has reportedly extended her visa.

ISRO's SPADEX docking mission postponed for second time; satellites safe

The Indian space agency ISRO has postponed the 9th January, Thursday morning's planned docking of its twin SPADEX satellites, owing to a drift or growing distance between the two satellites that are meant to gradually get closer to each other and mechanically attach themselves, all fully autonomously.

'Thanks, but no thanks': EU nations strike cautious tone over Trump's Greenland plan



France, Germany and the EU have issued a cautious warning to Donald Trump, urging the US president-elect to refrain from actions that threaten the “sovereign borders” of the European Union.

France urges European Commission to take tough stance against Elon Musk’s interference, Spanish PM says Musk 'stirs up hatred'



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday (Jan 8) that the billionaire owner of social media platform X, Elon Musk "openly attacks our institutions" and "stirs up hatred".

'We absolutely refute...': EU rejects Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's censorship claim

The European Union (EU) said on Wednesday (Jan 8) that it rejected Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg's charge that the bloc engaged in censorship with its tech regulations.

India pledges support for Afghan refugees after Taliban’s request

The Indian government and Taliban have upped the engagement after a key meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai.

PCB relocates SA, NZ ODI tri-series to Lahore, Karachi before Champions Trophy 2025



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the upcoming tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa and New Zealand from Multan to Karachi and Lahore—venues of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

Here's how Priyanka Gandhi reacted to Kangana Ranaut's invitation to watch Emergency



Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to release her directorial feature Emergency. The actress, who is busy promoting the film ahead of its January 10 release, recently revealed that she has extended an invitation to politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch the film.