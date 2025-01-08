Amid growing calls for the extradition of deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, New Delhi has reportedly extended her visa. The Bangladeshi leader has been staying in India since August last year following the collapse of her government in the face of massive student protests.

However, as per media reports, Hasina has not been granted political asylum or refuge as India lacks legislation to facilitate that. The source quoted in these reports stressed that visa extension should not be seen as a step towards offering refuge.

"This is purely a technical extension to facilitate her stay," the source was quoted as saying. It has also been learnt that Hasina is staying in the capital region under tight security.

Increasing pressure from Dhaka

The move comes days after the interim government in Dhaka, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, officially asked for Hasina's extradition on December 23.

The Bangladesh government wants to prosecute Hasina on charges related to her alleged involvement in incidents of violence and disappearances during the 2024 protests, which left over 500 people dead.

Earlier on Tuesday (Jan 7), Dhaka’s immigration department declared it had cancelled 97 passports, including the one held by Hasina. A spokesperson for the government said the move was in response to Hasina’s role in the disappearances and killings of students.

"Passports of 22 individuals were revoked for their involvement in enforced disappearances, while 75 others, including Sheikh Hasina, were implicated in the July killings," said the Bangladeshi official.

Hasina’s stay in India has complicated the situation and is bound to test the finesse of Indian diplomacy; however, it is unlikely to affect bilateral ties for now.

On the other hand, the government of Yunus is also facing allegations of going after his political opponents in a reckless manner and pursuing politically motivated charges in an attempt to consolidate power.

(With inputs from agencies)