The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the upcoming tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa and New Zealand from Multan to Karachi and Lahore—venues of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The series, which starts February 8, has been moved to showcase the readiness of the 2025 Champions Trophy venues.

Champions Trophy Venues Almost Ready

In a statement released on Wednesday (Jan 8), the PCB stated: "Given the advanced stage of preparations at the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues. The series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan."

Pakistan are set to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy - their first ICC tournament since co-hosting 1996 ODI World Cup - from February 19 to March 9. The board has earmarked National Stadium (Karachi), Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for 10, possibly 11, of the 15-match tournament among the top eight teams.

The Pak board also "assured the fans, spectators and media that all upgradation work was progressing on schedule and will be completed before or around the set deadlines."

PCB also said in the release that it will inaugurate the Gaddafi Stadium - venue of semi-final and the final - in the last week of January, 2025. According to WION's Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is expected to be inaugurated on January 25 itself.

Apart from Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) will also be hosting three group-stage matches and a semi-final - all involving India. The move came after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to allow the Indian team to travel to Pakistan.

India will play all its matches in Dubai, UAE including the semi-final and the final if they make it that far.