The Champions Trophy 2025 is just over a month away and the preparations are in full-swing including the upgradation of the three venues - National Stadium (Karachi), Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to inaugurate the Gaddafi Stadium - venue of semi-final and the final - in the last week of January, 2025.

Advertisment

According to WION's Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is expected to be inaugurated on January 25. In a media update released on Wednesday (Jan 8), the PCB also offered updates on development work across the three venues.

Also Read: India Champions Trophy 2025 squad - Who all can make the cut?

2025 Champions Trophy Venue Updates

Advertisment

Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) Renovation Update

"The spectator capacity at Gaddafi Stadium has been increased to 35,000, with new chairs installed throughout the venue. Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring superior viewing quality for fans worldwide. To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens - measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet - will be installed next week," read the PCB update.

National Stadium (Karachi) Renovation Update

Advertisment

"To improve broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed, and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort," said the Pak board release and also confirmed by WION's Anas Mallick.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Renovation Update

"Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is undergoing minor touch-ups, focusing on the installation of 10,000 new chairs, upgrades to hospitality boxes and the installation of two digital replay screens. These improvements are designed to ensure the stadium exceeds international standards for upcoming events," added the PCB update.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan, with India's matches scheduled to be played in Dubai, UAE.