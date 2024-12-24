Dubai, UAE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official schedule of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 which begins on February 19. The eight-team tournament will be played under hybrid model with India's matches scheduled to be played in Dubai, UAE. India will also play its semi-final and the final in Dubai if thy make it that far. The apex body also has given a reserve day for each of the semi-final and the final as well.

The groups for Champions Trophy 2025 are as follows:

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Check the full schedule below:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai (UAE)

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai (UAE)

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai (UAE)

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai (UAE)

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

India and Pakistan were in deadlock after the Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to security concerns. The impasse lasted weeks as Pakistan was firm in its demand to host the entire tournament and rejected the hybrid model.

The tussle was settled after both boards agreed to not travel to each other's country for the ICC tournaments till 2027. The drama ended with the UAE being selected as the neutral venue for India to play its matches, including the semi-final and the final if they make it that far.