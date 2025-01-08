The Champions Trophy 2025 is nearly a month and a half away and India have a lot to ponder before announcing their squad. The teams are expected to announce the provisional squad by January 12 as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules. The tournament is scheduled from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan with India set to play its matches in Dubai, UAE.

India Champions Trophy Squad

There are several questions which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has to answer for selecting the India Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The board would likely be announcing the same squad for upcoming England three-ODI series as well which starts February 6 and ends on February 12.

The final changes may also come after the conclusion of the England series which also consists five T20Is and begins on January 22. As for the Champions Trophy squad, below are the players who can make the cut:

India Champions Trophy Squad batters: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could be India's opening pair with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the back-up option. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul are the most probable players to play in the middle order.

India Champions Trophy Squad All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy and Shivam Dube could be the medium-pace bowling all-rounders, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar can be the spin-bowling all-rounders.

India Champions Trophy Squad Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul could end up as India's specialist keeper, with Rishabh Pant a probable back-up option.

India Champions Trophy Squad Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy could be vying for the one or two specialist spinner positions in the squad.

India Champions Trophy Squad Pacers: Mohammed Shami, if fit, could be one of the pacers along with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

There are reports doing rounds that Bumrah could also be named as skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy for the tournament as well.