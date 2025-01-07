After missing out on the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), India pacer Mohammed Shami is aiming a comeback in the team ahead of upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC tournament is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan with India's matches scheduled to be held in Dubai, UAE.

Advertisment

Shami has been away from international cricket since ODI World Cup 2023 Final where he picked up an ankle injure during India's loss to title-winners Australia.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah to be Rohit’s deputy in Champions Trophy 2025 – Report

Shami Sparks Comeback Talks

Advertisment

India missed Mohammed Shami dearly in BGT 2024-25 in Australia - which they lost 1-3 - their first in a decade. The pacer, however, posted a video on social media platform X on Tuesday (Jan 7) with the caption 'Precision, Pace, and Passion, All Set to Take on the World!' Have a look at the video below:

Advertisment

In Shami's absence only Jasprit Bumrah had an impact as a bowler for India in the BGT. After Bumrah, who was named Player of the Series with 32 wickets, Mohammed Siraj with 20 wickets was the next best and Prasidh Krishna, who played only one Test out of five, was third best with six wickets.

As for Shami, there were talks that he will join the squad ahead of the fourth Test on the Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) but wasn't cleared by the Indian cricket board.

Most recently, Shami played two matches in the domestic 50-over cup Vijay Hazare Trophy for his state Bengal and took one wicket in each of the matches.

Before that, Shami had played nine games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 cup - taking 11 wickets in total with a best of 3/21.

Shami's comeback, whenever happens, will be a boost for India as he was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023. He had come in place of Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder got injured and played pivotal role in India reaching the final with 24 wickets in seven games.