Ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be Team India’s vice-captain for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 should he remain fit, per the latest report. Bumrah played no role in the fourth innings of the just concluded SCG Test due to a back spasm, as India lost the match by six wickets, conceding the BGT and the chance to seal direct qualification for the WTC Final 2025.

Though neither the team management nor the board has officially communicated any update on Bumrah’s injury, the Indian quick might attain full fitness for the eight-team tournament scheduled for February 19 start.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and UAE will co-host the mega tournament. While Pakistan will play all its matches in their country, including the knockouts (subject to qualification), India’s games will take place in Dubai, including the semis and the final, should they qualify.

Pakistan was supposed to host the entire tournament, but BCCI’s official refusal to send its team across the border for security concerns forced the ICC to rope in an alternative venue.

Though it took longer for the apex body to have everyone on the same page, adapting the hybrid model for all ICC tournaments till 2028 was the deal-breaker. This formula means neither India will travel to Pakistan for any tournament till that window, nor will Pakistan come to India for any ICC event or even Asia Cup, with the concerned parent body to bring in an alternative venue every time.

Meanwhile, eight teams are divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand are in Group A, while Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan are in Group B.

India will play the tournament opener against Bangladesh on February 19, with the marquee clash against Pakistan scheduled for February 23. India’s last group match will be against New Zealand on March 2, with Dubai hosting all India matches.

Contrasting BGT for Rohit, Bumrah

Rohit and Bumrah had contrasting outings against Australia.

Bumrah, who led the team in two Tests, the first Test in Perth and the final one at the SCG, picked 32 wickets in nine innings – the most by an Indian bowler in a single edition Down Under. He also topped the wickets chart across teams; winning captain Pat Cummins was second with 25 scalps.

On the other hand, Rohit had a forgettable tour. Having missed the series opener at the Optus Stadium for personal reasons, Rohit returned to the playing XI from the next Test onwards. That, however, was the beginning of his horrid outing Down Under.

Playing three Tests, Rohit scored just 31 runs, averaging just above ten. Because of his poor form, Rohit sat out of the final Test in Sydney, as Bumrah captained in his absence.

(With inputs from agencies)