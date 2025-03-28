Deadly earthquakes jolted Myanmar and Thailand on Friday (March 28), killing over 150 people and injuring 732. Following the violent quake, the Thailand government declared an emergency.

Advertisment

Meanwhile today, US President Donald Trump held a "very productive" call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, even as tensions between the two nations continue to rise.

Click on the headlines for more

Deadly earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand: Over 150 dead, 732 injured; Bangkok declares state of emergency as situation worsens

Advertisment

A massive earthquake jolted Myanmar and Bangkok on Friday (March 28), killing over 150 people, leading to the Thailand government declaring an emergency and shutting down metro and rail services.

'We agree on many things': Trump touts 'very productive' call with Canada's Mark Carney despite looming trade war

Advertisment

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had a “very productive” conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, even as tensions between the two countries continue to rise.

‘Won’t allow any fire’: Netanyahu warns of strikes ‘everywhere in Lebanon’ after hitting Beirut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (March 28) issued a strong warning, saying Israel would "strike everywhere in Lebanon against any threat", following the first air strike on south Beirut since a ceasefire with Hezbollah began in November.

‘Cold reception’ awaits JD Vance, wife Usha in Greenland as scaled-back trip draws global attention: What to know

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are expected to arrive in Greenland on Friday (March 28) for a significantly pulled-back visit, following backlash over the original plans. The initial itinerary triggered a diplomatic stir between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.

Israeli strike hits Beirut for first time since Hezbollah ceasefire; Lebanon hunts those behind rocket attack on Israel

An Israeli air strike targeted a neighbourhood in southern Beirut on Friday (March 28), marking the first such attack since a ceasefire in November eased tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

'Utterly tasteless': White House joins Studio Ghibli trend but internet slams it. Here's why

After the internet found that ChatGPT can create Studio Ghibli inspired images, a massive trend started. People were seen creating images mimicking the iconic animation style.

Why are Muslims in India wearing black armbands during Alvida namaz?

Muslims in various cities across India wore black armbands while offering namaz on the occasion of ‘Alvida Jumma’, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. Several people were seen wearing black armbands while offering prayers in Lucknow, Hyderabad, and other cities. The donning of black armbands was in adherence to the call for a silent protest by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).



'Threw knife at each other': Bengaluru IT professional murders wife, then attempts suicide

A 36-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru allegedly murdered his wife, packed her body in a suitcase, and fled to Pune, where he later attempted suicide. The incident occurred in Doddakannahalli, Bengaluru.

Kunal Kamra granted interim anticipatory bail by Madras high court amid controversy

The Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday. Kamra has been facing legal trouble over jokes aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IPL 2025: 'First one on head then a six,' Kohli shows why is he still relevant despite calls of his retirement - WATCH

There been questions in the recent past about India batter Virat Kohli's form, his future and the calls for retirement have grown considerably as well. The batter, however, needed only two balls in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game on Friday (Mar 28) to show why is he still relevant - despite retiring from T20Is last year following India's T20 World Cup win during which he was Player of the Match.