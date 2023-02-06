Top 10 world news: Massive earthquake jolts Turkiye, Northern Syria, & more

In the latest, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria. On the Russia-Ukraine front, reports suggest that convicted women are being recruited by the Russian army to fight the war. In Australia, MP, Julian Hill has warned the parliament of the perils of ChatGPT.

Click on the headlines to read more

A devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria early on Monday, in which more than 2,300 people were killed, as reported by AP.

With hundreds of people badly injured, the toll continues to rise as survivors continue to be searched among the rubble by the rescue workers.

According to Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan around 912 people lost their lives in 10 Turkish provinces, stated the news agency. The agency added that 5,400 people suffered injuries. Meanwhile, in Syria, the death toll increased to 592 with more than 1,000 injured, stated the Syrian state media.

The "spy balloon" conundrum has the world and the politics over it is far from over. Now, South Korea has claimed that they have tracked a North Korean balloon over its territory. This development comes after a suspected Chinese spy balloon caused major geopolitical controversy after it was spotted in the airspace of the United States.

A report published by the Ukrainian military claimed that convicted women are being recruited by Russia from penal colonies in Ukraine's occupied regions to help Moscow in its war effort.

The military of Ukraine, in its intelligence report, stated that attempts are being made by the Russian forces to "replenish" their army.

A trial has begun under Hong Kong's draconian national security law with 47 prominent pro-democracy figures taking the stand, a little more than two years after being rounded up in the custody by the authorities.

The judicial proceedings are expected to last four months and if convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison.

Notably, prior to the beginning of the trial, a small group of protesters gathered outside the courthouse to show solidarity with those arrested.

A mother and her seven children aged two to 14 were reported dead on Monday in France after a massive house fire broke out while they were sleeping, the rescue officials on the site said. The children included five girls and two boys. Julien Morino Ros, a local prosecutor told AFP that the mother and her children died from 'asphyxiation.'

The incident occurred around midnight in Charly-sur-Marne. Ros added that the fire origin appeared to be a malfunctioning clothes dryer on the ground floor of the house.

Julian Hill, a federal Labor MP, has claimed that artificial intelligence could be used for "mass destruction" in what is thought to be the first Australian parliamentary address partially produced by ChatGPT, as reported by the Guardian. The member for Bruce demanded on Monday that a white paper or investigation be conducted to examine the "risks and benefits" of AI, claiming that it may lead to academic cheating, job losses, discrimination, disinformation, and unfettered military applications.

Embattled Republican leader George Santos has found himself mired in yet another controversy. A former aide has accused the New York congressman of sexual harassment by writing a letter to the House Ethics Committee.

The alleged victim had joined the Republican leader's office last month as a volunteer. He stated that the incident transpired on January 25, two days after he was hired and when he was alone with Santos in his personal office.

It's Harry's world and we are all living in it. Harry Styles emerged as the big winner on Sunday night as he took home the coveted Grammy for Album Of The Year. Many termed his win as surprising as he toppled over favourites Beyonce and Adele, his co-nominees in the category. Styles took home the Grammy for his third album, the blockbuster 'Harry's House', which has been his most intimate yet, which combined twangy synths and soft acoustics with very personal lyrics.

Award-winning novelist Sir Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed last year at an event in New York, is all set to release his new novel 'Victoria City', an epic tale of a 14th-century woman who defies a patriarchal world to rule a city, on Tuesday. In a recent interview, he finally broke his silence and commented on the 'colossal attack', due to which he spent six weeks in hospital and lost vision in one eye.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s trip to his constituency in North Yorkshire cost thousands of pounds, the Guardian reported amidst criticism over his use of taxpayer-funded private jets to visit different parts of the country as the premiere.

The newspaper reported that Sunak used private helicopters from London on dates in November and December, costing about £16,000. It is said that the trips were privately funded.