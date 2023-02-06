Grammy Awards 2023: Harry Styles topples favorites like Beyonce, Adele to win album of the year
Harry Styles emerged as the big winner on Sunday night as he took home the coveted Grammy for Album Of The Year.
It's Harry's world and we are all living in it. Harry Styles emerged as the big winner on Sunday night as he took home the coveted Grammy for Album Of The Year. Many termed his win as surprising as he toppled over favouirtes Beyonce and Adele, his co-nominees in the category. Styles took home the Grammy for his third album, the blockbuster 'Harry's House', which has been his most intimate yet, which combined twangy synths and soft acoustics with very personal lyrics.
"This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice," he said onstage." I think on nights like tonight, it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as best in music,” he added seemingly indicating to Beyonce, who still has never won the Album Of The Year award.
Styles described making 'Harry`s House' with two of his best friends as "the greatest experience of my life" and playing it for people "the greatest joy I could`ve asked for".
This year, he was nominated in six categories- in addition to Best Pop Vocal Album, he received recognition for Album of the Year (`Harry`s House`), Record of the Year (`As It Was`), Song of the Year (`As It Was`), Best Pop Solo Performance (`As It Was`), and Best Music Video (`As It Was`).
'Harry`s House' also won Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Pop Vocal Grammy.
The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, was held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.