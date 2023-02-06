Grammy Awards 2023: Harry Styles topples favorites like Beyonce, Adele to win album of the year

It's Harry's world and we are all living in it. Harry Styles emerged as the big winner on Sunday night as he took home the coveted Grammy for Album Of The Year. Many termed his win as surprising as he toppled over favouirtes Beyonce and Adele, his co-nominees in the category. Styles took home the Grammy for his third album, the blockbuster 'Harry's House', which has been his most intimate yet, which combined twangy synths and soft acoustics with very personal lyrics.



"This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice," he said onstage." I think on nights like tonight, it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as best in music,” he added seemingly indicating to Beyonce, who still has never won the Album Of The Year award.