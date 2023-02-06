Russia 'recruiting female prisoners' to contribute to Ukraine war, report suggests

A report published by the Ukrainian military claimed that convicted women are being recruited by Russia from penal colonies in Ukraine's occupied regions to help Moscow in its war effort.

The military of Ukraine, in its intelligence report, stated that attempts are being made by the Russian forces to "replenish" their army.

“In order to replenish the losses in manpower, the enemy is trying to attract convicted women to participate in hostilities. Over the course of a week, the occupiers recruited about 50 people from the women's correctional colony of the city of Snizhne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. It is also known that they were sent to the territory of the Russian Federation for training,” said the statement.

A partial mobilisation was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022 which was aimed at adding 300,000 reservists to support the country's military campaign.

However, according to the latest reports, homeless people and those who have very less military experience was being recruited by Russia to reinforce its army.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv said that the city's centre was hit by two Russian S-300 missiles.

WATCH | China abetting Russian invasion of Ukraine as it sends military aid to Moscow

Also, Odesa and its surrounding areas in Ukraine continue to face power outages as assaults are repelled by Kyiv near nine settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, reported Reuters.

A senior lawmaker also claimed that Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov is also likely to be replaced in wartime reshuffle as Kyiv prepares for a Russian offensive.

(With inputs from agencies)

