Trial begins for 47 pro-democracy voices in Hong Kong charged under draconian national security law

A trial has begun under Hong Kong's draconian national security law with 47 prominent pro-democracy figures taking the stand, a little more than two years after being rounded up in the custody by the authorities.

The judicial proceedings are expected to last four months and if convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison.

The group, which included activists, politicians and community workers have been accused of holding pre-election primaries. The primaries were held to give options to the public, other than the pro-Beijing establishment parties provided.

However, law enforcement agencies dubbed it a massive and well-organised scheme' that could topple Hong Kong's government.

The main aim of the group was to win a majority in the city's legislature, allowing them to veto budgets and force the partisan legislators out.

Hong Kong's leader is chosen by pro-Beijing committees, but half of its legislature's 70 seats are directly elected, offering the city's 7.5 million residents a rare chance to have their voices heard at the ballot box.

What is it about the law?

China introduced the highly controversial National Security Bill for Hong Kong in 2020 amid a sea of protests.

The bill, which is now a law in Hong Kong, attempts to punish crimes of secession, sedition, and collusion with foreign forces.

When the bill was passed despite ordinary Hong Kong folks taking to the streets for months, it was described by the pro-democracy activists as ‘the end of Hong Kong that the world knew before’.

It was always believed that free speech will be culled after the passing of the law. And since then, on multiple occasions, ordinary citizens have been locked or beaten black and blue for deviating from the set standards of free speech.

The outcome of the case is being closely monitored by pro-democracy voices across the globe.

