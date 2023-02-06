7.8-magnitude earthquake jolts southern Turkey, killing at least 15

The US Geological Service on Monday stated that southeastern Turkey, near Gaziantep, was shaken by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake, as the local officials confirmed that at least 15 people were killed in the disaster and several are feared to be trapped under the debris.

As per reports, the region was struck by the earthquake at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) and a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), stated the US agency said. The earthquake was also felt by people in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, as residents rushed to the snowy streets.

As per a Reuters witness, the tremor lasted for a minute and even shattered the windows. After 15 minutes, the region suffered a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

Horrific news of tonight’s earthquake in #Turkey & northern #Syria — the damage looks extensive.



The epicenter region is home to millions of refugees and IDPs, many of whom live in tents & makeshift structures. This is the absolute nightmare scenario for them. And it’s winter. pic.twitter.com/oACzWYtWb2 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) February 6, 2023 ×

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk ran images of people standing around the wrecked building in Kahramanmaras, looking out for survivors.

Locals officials stated that five people were killed in the province of Osmaniye and 10 more were dead in Sanliurfa, which is near the country's border with Syria. Governor Erdinc Yilmaz confirmed that 34 buildings were turned into debris in Turkey's southern province of Osmaniye.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey have placed the quake's magnitude at 7.4 near Kahramanmaras.

According to Syrian state media, many buildings also fell in the province of Aleppo, while the Hama civil service reported the collapse of several buildings.

"Paintings fell off the walls in the house. I woke up terrified. Now we’re all dressed and standing at the door,” said Samer, a resident of Syria's capital Damascus.

The witnesses reported that people were seen running on foot in the streets of Damascus as well as the Lebanese cities of Tripoli and Beirut.

WATCH | Gravitas: Major Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece

Turkish Red Cross stated that resources are being mobilised for the region and people have been appealed to evacuate damaged houses.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted, “I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake. We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage."

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.