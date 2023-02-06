Turkey earthquake Live | Ankara declares highest emergency alert after 7.8 magnitude jolt, casualties in Syria too
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Turkey on Monday, in which at least 15 people were killed. Although the toll threatened to climb much higher because many buildings were destroyed. Locals officials said five people died in the province of Osmaniye and 10 more in Sanliurfa, which sits near Turkey's border with Syria. As per reports, the region was struck by the earthquake at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) and a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), stated the US agency said. The earthquake was also felt by people in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, as residents rushed to the snowy streets. As per a Reuters witness, the tremor lasted for a minute and even shattered the windows. After 15 minutes, the region suffered a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
At least 53 dead in Turkey after quake, say officials
At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake, says state media
At least 16 dead in Syria’s Aleppo city after earthquake jolts country, says state media
At least eight people have been killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. "Eight people have died in the regions of Azaz and al-Bab," a source at a local hospital told AFP, adding that the number is likely to rise as search and rescue operations are ongoing.
10 cities in Turkey have been affected by the quake, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. These cities are: Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adıyaman, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Diyarbakır, and Kilis.
He said the country's search and rescue teams had been deployed and were at "high alert".
130 buildings damaged in Malatya, Turkey, with three confirmed fatalities.
At least 17 people have been killed so far in the earthquake, local Turkish officials said, according to BBC. In the city of Osmaniye, the governor confirmed there had been five deaths. In Şanlıurfa city, there have been 12 deaths. At least 50 buildings have collapsed across the two cities, both in the country's south-east.
A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck southern Turkey early on Monday (February 6) and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, collapsing buildings and sending residents into the snowy streets, witnesses and broadcasters said. Video foorage showed the streets of the Syrian capital Damascus full of cars and people who had left their homes, fearful of buildings coming down.
Videos posted on social networks show the moment multiple apartment buildings collapsed in southern Turkey.
As Turkey acceraltes rescue efforts in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, concerns have been raised for millions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey outside the city of Gaziantep, the epicentre of the quake.
Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, 3.5 million Syrians, according to the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, which runs one of its largest operations from Gaziantep, reports Guardian.
Many live in tents and makeshift structures.
In Sanliurfa, the Turkish province east of Gaziantep where the quake’s epicentre was located, the effects were “severe and long-lasting” according to officials.
Governor Salih Ayhan urged citizens not to panic in a Twitter post early on Monday morning.
Turkey declares highest emergency alert after 7.8 magnitude earthquake and reports of severe damage