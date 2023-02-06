Turkey earthquake Live | Ankara declares highest emergency alert after 7.8 magnitude jolt, casualties in Syria too

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Turkey on Monday, in which at least 15 people were killed. Although the toll threatened to climb much higher because many buildings were destroyed. Locals officials said five people died in the province of Osmaniye and 10 more in Sanliurfa, which sits near Turkey's border with Syria. As per reports, the region was struck by the earthquake at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) and a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), stated the US agency said. The earthquake was also felt by people in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus, as residents rushed to the snowy streets. As per a Reuters witness, the tremor lasted for a minute and even shattered the windows. After 15 minutes, the region suffered a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.