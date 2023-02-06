CCTV, amateur videos capture Turkiye, Syria's deadly earthquake
CCTV footage and mobile footage of the devastation have flooded the internet. Some of these videos show people trapped under the rubble, others show the moment when massive buildings fell like a "house of cards"
More than 1,000 people have been confirmed as dead due to the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck central Turkiye and Northwestern Syria.
The quake, as per a Reuters report, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. However, as per the Danish geological institute, tremors from the earthquake were felt as far away as Greenland, some 5,500 km away.
Watch | Hundreds dead, many trapped as major earthquake jolts Turkiye, Syria
These videos show in first person the wide-scale destruction that has struck Turkey and Syria.
Here are some of them. Viewer discretion is advised.
7.4 Earthquake in Turkey very badly shaken pic.twitter.com/6PdBtfL3E9— Salih Taşalan (@salih453226) February 6, 2023
The impact of the massive #earthquake in the streets of Gaziantep, southern Turkey.— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 6, 2023
Update- 1006 Killed & 5590 injured.#deprem #Idlib #Syria #DEPREMOLDU #TurkeyEarthquake #Turkey pic.twitter.com/n4ejuCz28l
The level of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey makes it look like a war zone. This is utterly heartbreaking. Pray for Turkey and especially for the people trapped under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/PeqPXoNKlF— KC (@kci2013) February 6, 2023
🚨 BREAKING NEWS— Eren ☭🇹🇷 (@Eren50855570) February 6, 2023
IT IS ANNOUNCED THAT A TOTAL OF 1710 BUILDINGS HAVE BEEN DESTROYED DUE TO THE EARTHQUAKE IN TURKEY. There are aftershocks or buildings that have been damaged and subsequently demolished#Turkey #kahramanmaras #malatya #deprem #earthquakepic.twitter.com/UzET9pMNSa
2,200 years old Gazintap Castle destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey.— Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) February 6, 2023
Before vs Now. pic.twitter.com/vAtIWhmlsA
February 6, 2023— Naveed Awan (@Naveedawan78) February 6, 2023
....There are reports of several hundred dead.
The Entire buildings collapsed in South #Turkey the epicenter of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in last hour,#Turkey #earthquake pic.twitter.com/pJtFoJlWfK
Moments of #earthquake in #Turkey.#earthquake #Syria #Iraq #Turkey #Iran#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/416FgoYZ2K— Mirza Ali (@MirzaAli09) February 6, 2023
SYRIA: Catastrophic scenes from Aleppo during the earthquake depict the collapsing of buildings. pic.twitter.com/vOrfH29cQD— Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) February 6, 2023
Drone footage of Tsunami and Earthquake in Turkey. #earthquake #Turkey #Turkiye #Syria#Turkey @ali_cheema10 pic.twitter.com/9PSmfOcG6D— Ali Cheema🔥🥀 (@ali_cheema10) February 6, 2023
🇸🇾⚡Syrian city of Harem totally wiped out.#Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquake #BreakingNews #deprem #Syria pic.twitter.com/IpdanaSnMy— NEWS ALL TIME (@NEWS_ALL_TIME) February 6, 2023
Speaking to Reuters, a Diyarbakir resident described being "shaken like a cradle" and shared that two of her sons are still trapped under the rubble.
Yet another person, Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, said, "I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived."
In Turkiye, a "level four alarm" has been sounded. This calls for international assistance. Syria, which was already battling with 11 years of civil war saw numerous buildings tumble down in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.
The latest numbers show that 912 perished in Turkiye, while in Syria 592 have been confirmed dead. This brings the total death toll to 1,504.
(With inputs from agencies)
