CCTV, amateur videos capture Turkiye, Syria's deadly earthquake

Adana, TurkiyeEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Feb 06, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

In Turkiye, a "level four alarm" has been sounded. This calls for international assistance. Syria, which was already battling with 11 years of civil war saw numerous buildings tumble down in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. Photograph:(Reuters)

CCTV footage and mobile footage of the devastation have flooded the internet. Some of these videos show people trapped under the rubble, others show the moment when massive buildings fell like a "house of cards"

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed as dead due to the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck central Turkiye and Northwestern Syria.

The quake, as per a Reuters report, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. However, as per the Danish geological institute, tremors from the earthquake were felt as far away as Greenland, some 5,500 km away.  

Watch | Hundreds dead, many trapped as major earthquake jolts Turkiye, Syria

These videos show in first person the wide-scale destruction that has struck Turkey and Syria. 

Here are some of them. Viewer discretion is advised.

Speaking to Reuters, a Diyarbakir resident described being "shaken like a cradle" and shared that two of her sons are still trapped under the rubble.

Yet another person, Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, said, "I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived." 

In Turkiye, a "level four alarm" has been sounded. This calls for international assistance. Syria, which was already battling with 11 years of civil war saw numerous buildings tumble down in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

The latest numbers show that 912 perished in Turkiye, while in Syria 592 have been confirmed dead. This brings the total death toll to 1,504. 

(With inputs from agencies)

