CCTV, amateur videos capture Turkiye, Syria's deadly earthquake

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed as dead due to the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck central Turkiye and Northwestern Syria.

The quake, as per a Reuters report, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. However, as per the Danish geological institute, tremors from the earthquake were felt as far away as Greenland, some 5,500 km away.

CCTV footage and mobile footage of the devastation have flooded the internet. Some of these videos show people trapped under the rubble, others show the moment when massive buildings fell like a "house of cards".

These videos show in first person the wide-scale destruction that has struck Turkey and Syria.

Here are some of them. Viewer discretion is advised.

7.4 Earthquake in Turkey very badly shaken

The level of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey makes it look like a war zone. This is utterly heartbreaking. Pray for Turkey and especially for the people trapped under the rubble.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS

IT IS ANNOUNCED THAT A TOTAL OF 1710 BUILDINGS HAVE BEEN DESTROYED DUE TO THE EARTHQUAKE IN TURKEY. There are aftershocks or buildings that have been damaged and subsequently demolished

2,200 years old Gazintap Castle destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey.



2,200 years old Gazintap Castle destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey.

Before vs Now.

February 6, 2023



....There are reports of several hundred dead.



The Entire buildings collapsed in South #Turkey the epicenter of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in last hour

SYRIA: Catastrophic scenes from Aleppo during the earthquake depict the collapsing of buildings.

Speaking to Reuters, a Diyarbakir resident described being "shaken like a cradle" and shared that two of her sons are still trapped under the rubble.

Yet another person, Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, said, "I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived."

In Turkiye, a "level four alarm" has been sounded. This calls for international assistance. Syria, which was already battling with 11 years of civil war saw numerous buildings tumble down in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

The latest numbers show that 912 perished in Turkiye, while in Syria 592 have been confirmed dead. This brings the total death toll to 1,504.

