India rushes support in the aftermath of Türkiye earthquake

In response to the massive earthquake in Türkiye, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued instructions for "all possible assistance" to the country in the aftermath of the disaster. Hundreds are feared dead in the earthquake that measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale and was felt in many neighbouring countries.

A PMO statement said,' It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye.'

Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, took stock of the situation & discussed immediate relief measures. The meeting was attended by high-level government officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, and representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs, NDMA, NDRF, Defence, MEA, Civil Aviation, and Health & Family Welfare.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

India will dispatch two teams of NDRF, each consisting of 100 personnel and trained dog squads, to the earthquake-hit area to conduct search and rescue operations. In addition, medical teams were also deployed, equipped with trained doctors, paramedics, and essential medicines, to provide immediate medical assistance to those in need.

To ensure the efficient distribution of relief efforts, relief materials, including food, water, and shelter, will be sent in coordination with the Türkiye govt and the Indian Embassy in Ankara, and Consulate General office in Istanbul.

The swift response by the Indian government, dispatching NDRF teams, medical teams, and relief material, highlights New Delhi's commitment to helping those in need and standing in solidarity with the people of Türkiye during this difficult time.