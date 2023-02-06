Embattled Republican leader George Santos accused of sexual harassment by a former aide

Embattled Republican leader George Santos has found himself mired in yet another controversy. A former aide has accused the New York congressman of sexual harassment by writing a letter to the Houe Ethics Committee.

The alleged victim had joined the Republican leader's office last month as a volunteer. He stated that the incident transpired on January 25, two days after he was hired and when he was alone with Santos in his personal office.

The Congressman had earlier asked the aide if he had a 'Grindr' profile, which is a widely known LGBTQ+ social networking app.

When helping Santos with his mail in the office, the New York Rep-elect called him a 'buddy' and insisted that he sit next to him on a small sofa.

"The Congressman stopped me by placing his hand on my left leg, near my knee and saying, "Hey buddy, we're going to karaoke tonight. Would you like to go?" wrote the aide in the letter.

"I kindly declined the invitation by telling the Congressman I was not a fan of clubs and bars and that I was not a good singer. The Congressman proceeded to take his hand and move it down my leg into my inner-thigh and proceeded to touch my groin."

These matters will not be litigated on social media or through news media. They are serious offenses and the evidence and facts will speak for themselves if the committee takes up the matter. This tweet is being made public in light of transparency. pic.twitter.com/oSs4F3xyqc — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) February 3, 2023 ×

Santos tried to persuade the victim by stating that his husband was out of town. However, the aide changed the topic and shortly after, left the office.

Five days later, he was called to Santos' office again and asked about his background as a journalist in Ohio. The said individual had faced wiretapping charges in the state, which were earlier disclosed to the hiring managers.

However, a day later, according to the victim, he was fired saying the 'job offer was being rescinded'.

Santos or his lawyers have not commented on the sexual harassment issue but stated that the aide was fired because of his Ohio charges.

This is not the first instance where Santos has found himself in a spot of bother. He is already facing local, state, federal and international investigations over professional and personal behaviour.

Recently. Santos came under fire for using a fudged resume, which he acknowledged was fabricated.

(With inputs from agencies)