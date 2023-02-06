Questions raised on Sunak for spending thousands on helicopter trips since becoming PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s trip to his constituency in North Yorkshire cost thousands of pounds, the Guardian reported amidst criticism over his use of taxpayer-funded private jets to visit different parts of the country as the premiere.

The newspaper reported that Sunak used private helicopters from London on dates in November and December, costing about £16,000. It is said that the trips were privately funded.

Responding to the report, No 10 clarified that the prime minister paid for all his own travel. A spokesperson said, “We don’t comment on the prime minister’s travel.”

Sunak’s trip has triggered a wave of criticism within the British media, which have pointed out that a train journey from London to Northallerton, a town near Sunak’s constituency home, costs way less than the charge incurred.

For example, a train journey covering 200 miles, which takes about two hours and 15 minutes, would cost about £87.

According to the aircraft purchasing advisers Conklin and de Decker, hiring the jet would cost more than £2,500 an hour on the commercial market,

Another factor that has ticked off the local media is the use of private jets. They have argued that the PM’s use of private jets to visit his constituency has contributed to carbon emissions. Questions are now being raised over his commitment to climate change.

The government has pledged to cut carbon emissions in its drive to reach net zero by 2050. Part of that includes reducing emissions from the domestic aviation market as part of a programme called “jet zero”, aimed at reducing the 7 per cent of emissions that come from the aviation sector, the Guardian argues.

