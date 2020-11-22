Top 10 World news: Macron fumes over 'Nazi' jibe, Iran warns Israel, and more!

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Check out what's making news around the world
France has asked Pakistan to take back comments that compared President Emmanuel Macron to Nazis. The comment was made by a Pakistani minister. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that Christmas this year will not be 'normal' in light of coronavirus pandemic. In Syria, 14 pro-Iran militia fighters were killed in an Israeli airstrike, said a report. Afghan Vice President has vowed to track those behind Kabul terror attack. Read this and more.
'Blatant lies': France asks Pakistan to withdraw comments that compared Macron to Nazis
France's foreign ministry said that the remarks by the minister were 'hateful' and 'blatant lies', demanding Pakistan to 'rectify' the statements
No 'normal' Christmas this year, says Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak
Sunak's comments came after the government affirmed that there will be a tougher set of restrictions after the current lockdown ends on December 2
Syria: 14 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israeli airstrikes, says report
More than 10 strikes hit positions of Iran-backed militias outside the border town of Albu Kamal
Iran warns Israel over its role in Syria
Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012
Afghan VP vows to track those behind Kabul terror attack
The attack that took place on Saturday saw rockets being fired in densely populated areas of Kabul, including in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone.
Nasal spray that aims to fight Covid-19, other respiratory illness gets million-dollar funding
If the technology turns out successful, other than coronavirus, infections like common cold and influenza can also be dealt with
Women who killed Afghan official with promises of sex, released with Taliban prisoners
The two were also infamous for brutal murders, other than their 'honeytrap' killings
Dutch cull almost 200,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak
Seasonal bird flu has been detected at various farms around the Netherlands since October, blamed mainly on migratory birds.
Couple collects 5,000 gifts for donations this Christmas
The couple, who run the popular TikTok channel The Smithy Family, initially decided to buy 60 gifts for Christmas for needy people but were surprised to see how people supported their efforts
Thousands join annual Taiwan protest, anger focussed on US pork
Taiwan`s main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) rallied its supporters to join in the march for the first time, having mounted an increasingly strident campaign against the pork move, which it says threatens food safety.