Top 10 World news: Macron fumes over 'Nazi' jibe, Iran warns Israel, and more!

'Blatant lies': France asks Pakistan to withdraw comments that compared Macron to Nazis

France's foreign ministry said that the remarks by the minister were 'hateful' and 'blatant lies', demanding Pakistan to 'rectify' the statements

No 'normal' Christmas this year, says Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak





Sunak's comments came after the government affirmed that there will be a tougher set of restrictions after the current lockdown ends on December 2

Syria: 14 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israeli airstrikes, says report





More than 10 strikes hit positions of Iran-backed militias outside the border town of Albu Kamal

Iran warns Israel over its role in Syria

Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012

Afghan VP vows to track those behind Kabul terror attack





The attack that took place on Saturday saw rockets being fired in densely populated areas of Kabul, including in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone.



Nasal spray that aims to fight Covid-19, other respiratory illness gets million-dollar funding



If the technology turns out successful, other than coronavirus, infections like common cold and influenza can also be dealt with

Women who killed Afghan official with promises of sex, released with Taliban prisoners



The two were also infamous for brutal murders, other than their 'honeytrap' killings

Dutch cull almost 200,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak





Seasonal bird flu has been detected at various farms around the Netherlands since October, blamed mainly on migratory birds.

Couple collects 5,000 gifts for donations this Christmas





The couple, who run the popular TikTok channel The Smithy Family, initially decided to buy 60 gifts for Christmas for needy people but were surprised to see how people supported their efforts

Thousands join annual Taiwan protest, anger focussed on US pork





Taiwan`s main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) rallied its supporters to join in the march for the first time, having mounted an increasingly strident campaign against the pork move, which it says threatens food safety.