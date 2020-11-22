Nasal spray that aims to fight Covid-19, other respiratory illness gets million-dollar funding

An Australian biotech company has notched million-dollar funding for testing its nasal spray that has the potential to fight novel coronavirus and other respiratory viral infections.

The INNA-051 nasal treatment developed by Ena Respiratory hits the primary site of most respiratory infections, including Covid-19, and activates immune defence systems present in the respiratory tract.

If the technology turns out successful, other than coronavirus, infections like common cold and influenza can also be dealt with.

The federal government on Sunday said that with a private organisation, Brandon Capital Partners, it would grant $11.7 million to pay for the testing.

If tests were successful, the spray will be manufactured in Australia.

The funds will also benefit other conditions, which include autoimmune as well as neurological diseases.

The government's announcement on Sunday under biomedical translation fund led to the funding of about $30 million in medical technologies out of its total pool of $500 million.

Under this ambitious program, the government and private sector contribute equally.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt said the funding would "continue the proud Australian tradition of discovery and translation that saves lives and improves lives," as quoted by The Guardian.

Industry, science and technology minister Karen Andrews said that the government aims to develop manufacturing capacity in medical technologies.

"This fund is yet another way we can help commercialise great Australian ideas right here at home," Andrews said.