Iran warns Israel over its role in Syria

Iran on Sunday had strong words for Israel over its role in Syria. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said that era of 'hit and run' was over. His words came on the same day when Syrian Obeservatory of Human Rights said that Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran backed militia fighters in Syria.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) is well aware that the era of hit and run is over and therefore they are very cautious,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khateebzadeh in a virtual news conference. He was quoted by Reuters.

Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012.

Also Read | Syria: 14 pro-Iran fighters killed in Israeli airstrikes, says report

Iran denies having military forces in Syria and says it has sent commandos to the country as military advisers. Tehran says it will provide military advisers to Syria for as long as necessary.

“Iran’s presence in Syria is advisory and naturally if anyone disrupts this advisory presence, our response will be a crushing one,” Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh refused to confirm deaths of Iranian forces in Syria.

(With Reuters inputs)