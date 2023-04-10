Top 10 world news: Louisville shooting, China ends military drills around Taiwan, and more

Five people were killed and around six were injured in a mass shooting that took place in Louisville, Kentucky, outside the Old National Bank. The police department confirmed that the shooter was "neutralised". Meanwhile, China completed its military drills around Taiwan after three days, as they “sealed off” the island that is viewed by Beijing as its own. In other news, Elon Musk started following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, sparking speculations over Tesla's future in India.

Five people have died and at least six were hospitalised following the latest incident of a mass shooting in the United States. A spokesperson of the Louiseville police said that a police officer was among those injured. As per reports, the shooting took place in Louisville, Kentucky, outside the Old National Bank.

China announced the completion of military drills around Taiwan on Monday, after carrying them out for three days, stating that the integrated military capabilities were tested by them under actual combat conditions as they practised precision strikes and “sealed off” the island that is viewed by Beijing as its own.

A British surveillance plane was on the verge of being shot down by a Russian fighter jet last year, as per leaked Pentagon documents which propelled US officials to spy on its allies and adversaries in a bid to find where things went southwards.

An Iranian official has said that country's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully tested a long-range, high-precision kamikaze drone loaded with a 50 kg warhead. The drone has reportedly been developed by Iran.

The mother of two Israeli sisters, who had lost their lives in a shooting attack that took place last week in the occupied West Bank, succumbed to her injuries, said the hospital officials on Monday.

A report by Iran International, a Persian-language news channel, said that while the Iranian regime is in the midst of intensifying measures to enforce the hijab law, it is also facing a new wave of protests over chemical attacks on schoolgirls and the country’s economic woes.

The Indian government has reportedly denied media reports that the trade talks with the United Kingdom were suspended as it failed to condemn the Sikh extremist group that attacked the Indian High Commission in London last month.

Twitter owner Elon Musk started following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. In the list of 195 people Musk follows, PM Modi's name appeared on Monday.

From nerdy to hip in just a few minutes. This is how things changed for a Welsh couple that tied the knot in New York’s Central Park as Avengers star Mark Ruffalo gatecrashed and blessed their union. Best known for his role as Hulk in Avengers, he was passing by as a couple – Klaire Hodgson and Lynz Tanner – were preparing to tie the knot.