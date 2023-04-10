ugc_banner

Four killed, eight hospitalised in Louisville shooting; shooter dead

Louisville, United StatesEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Apr 10, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Police has advised people to stay clear of the area. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Five people have been killed and at least six others hospitalised following a downtown shooting Monday in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

A Louisville police spokesman told a media briefing that a police officer was among the injured, while the department tweeted separately that the "suspected shooter has been neutralised."

 

Four people have died and at least eight hospitalised following the latest incident of a mass shooting in the United States. A spokesperson of the Louiseville police said that a police officer was among those injured. As per reports, the shooting took place in Louisville, Kentucky, outside the Old National Bank. 

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said that they received calls about the shooting at 8:30 am which was reported from the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank.

At a press conference, police told reporters that the “lone gunman” in the Louisville shooting had a connection with the bank where the shooting took place. The suspect appears to be a previous employee, the police said.

Police further informed that they responded to the call about the shooting within three minutes. Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said that they encountered the suspect “almost immediately". 

Meanwhile, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at the press conference that the bank where the shooting occurred is his bank and he lost two friends in the mass shooting.

 

"This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today, and I have another close friend that didn't either," Beshear said.

He also said that another one of his friends was injured.

Earlier, LMPD confirmed "multiple casualties" at the scene and asked people to stay away from the area. The police department also tweeted that the shooter has been "neutralised".

×

Previously confirming "reports of an active aggressor" in the centre of the city, Louisville police advised people to stay clear of the area.

×

As per witness reports posted on social media, a dozen police cars and three ambulances responded to the shooting incident alert, and more than four people have been transported to the hospital. However, the exact number is still unknown. 

×

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also took to Twitter to confirm the "active shooting" and said that he is heading to the scene of the shooting.

'Please pray for all of the families impacted, and for the city of Louisville,' he tweeted. 

×

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

130 kilometres on a bicycle! This 11-year-old Chinese boy sure knows how to throw a tantrum

Swap cigarettes for vapes: Britain's unique plan to quit smoking

British business lobby group axes chief over 'misconduct'