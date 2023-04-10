Iran successfully tests homemade kamikaze drone: Report

An Iranian official has said that country's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully tested a long-range, high-precision kamikaze drone loaded with a 50 kg warhead. The drone has reportedly been developed by Iran.

Ali Kouhestani, the head of the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC`s Ground Force, made the remarks in an interview with the semi-official Tasnim news agency, which was published on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Watch | Saudi Arabia’s delegation arrives in Iran to discuss embassy reopening

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been named "Meraj-532". It has a range of 450 kilometres. It is reportedly capable of flying at maximum altitude of 12,000 feet for three hours straight. Kouhestani said that the drone had pinpoint accuracy when it came to hitting targets.

The suicide drone is equipped with a piston engine and can take off from a vehicle, Kouhestani added.

He said the UAV has a 50-kg warhead and can be assembled and prepared for flight easily, making it suitable for rapid reaction operations.

Iranian military drones are slowly becoming topic of discussion across the world. The Islamic republic has made significant progress in this area in past few years. The country is currently producing drones capable of carrying out a wide range of missions.

Also Read | Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise women defying hijab laws

Iran has also supplied drones to Russia which has in turn used them in Ukraine. Iran maintains that the drones were provided to Russia prior to outbreak of Ukraine war.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.