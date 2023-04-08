ugc_banner

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise women defying hijab laws

Tehran, IranEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Apr 08, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

A March 30 statement by Iran's Interior Ministry described the veil as "one of the civilizational foundations of the Iranian nation" and "one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic." Photograph:(WION Web Team)

The move, as per the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other state media, is aimed at "preventing resistance against the hijab law"

Iran is stepping up its attempts to further rein in the increasing number of women defying the nation's compulsory dress code. As per the police, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalise unveiled women. Violators will reportedly receive "warning text messages as to the consequences," said the police.

Police have called on owners of businesses to "seriously monitor the observance of societal norms with their diligent inspections."

The move, as per the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other state media, is aimed at "preventing resistance against the hijab law."

Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police last September, a growing number of Iranian women have been ditching the veil. 

As per the Iranian media reports, such resistance "tarnishes" Iran’s spiritual image and spreads insecurity.

Amini was reportedly detained for allegedly violating the nation's hijab rules. Since then, violent protests have rocked Iran, which have been violently put down by the nation's security forces.

However, women are still widely seen defying the obligatory dress code; roaming around unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, etc.

A March 30 statement by Iran's Interior Ministry described the veil as "one of the civilisational foundations of the Iranian nation" and "one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic." It added that there would be no retreat on the issue and urged citizens to confront unveiled women. Under Iran's Islamic Sharia law, which was imposed after the 1979 revolution, Iranian women are mandated to cover their hair. Violators have faced public rebuke, fines, or arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

