Women without hijab to be prosecuted 'without mercy', warns Iran's judiciary chief

Iran's judiciary chief reportedly warned to prosecute women who appear in public without the hijab "without mercy" as more and more women continue to defy the country's mandatory dress code, according to Iranian media cited by Reuters.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, “Unveiling is tantamount to enmity with (our) values. Those “who commit such anomalous acts will be punished” and will be “prosecuted without mercy,” he added, without detailing the punishments.

The warning reflects the government's mandatory hijab law being strengthened by Iran's interior ministry.

The hijab is “one of the civilizational foundations of the Iranian nation” and “one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic,” the interior ministry statement said, asserting that there would be no “retreat or tolerance” on the issue.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Law enforcement officers were “obliged to refer obvious crimes and any kind of abnormality that is against the religious law and occurs in public to judicial authorities”, Iran's judiciary chief said.

After the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police in September of last year, several Iranian women have chosen not to wear the hijab in public. Mahsa Amini was held for allegedly disobeying the hijab law.

Since then, social media has flooded with videos of women defying the morality police while not wearing a hijab. Women in Iran are mandated to cover their hair with hijab. Infringements have resulted in public condemnation, penalties, or arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)