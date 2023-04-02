Watch | Man attacks two women with yoghurt for not wearing hijab in Iran, all three arrested

Two women were arrested in Iran for not wearing the hijab after a rowdy man created ruckus attacking the duo with what seemingly appears to be yoghurt in the northwest city of Mashad, as per reports.

The incident took place when two women were waiting in line at a shop. A man then enters the shop and starts talking to the woman in rage. He starts raising objection to the women for not wearing hijab (headscraf), a dress code which is essential to be worn in Iran.

In the video footage that is now gaining traction on social media, the man then picks up a container from a shelf inside the shop and throws the liquid, seemingly yoghurt, over the heads of the women. He repeatedly does this and then stands there staring at the women with anger.

At this point, the shopkeeper comes running and gives a tight push to the man on his chest flinging him out of the shop. From the video, it can be seen that many people were present inside the shop at the time of the episode.

Yoghurt Jihadist Attacks Women: a vigilante regime supporter objected to the way two Iranian women were dressed and attacked them with a bucket of yogurt in the northwest city of Mashad. The #YoghurtJihadist has not been identified yet. #IranRevolution2023 #Iranians pic.twitter.com/j50SGOEHmA — Maziar Bahari (@maziarbahari) April 1, 2023

Following the incident, Iran's judiciary said the two women were arrested for flouting the country's compulsory hijab wearing law. The man was also put behind bars for disturbing the public order, it added.

Even the shop owner also got entangled in the midst of this. The Iranian judiciary sent him "necessary notices" asking them to comply with the law. Iran has been witnessing protests since the death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in September last year.

There was a huge public uproar and anti-government protests that erupted in Iran. Many women took to the streets and defiantly came out not covering their heads with scarfs. As per reports, thousands of demonstrators have been detained.

Hossein Ali Haji Deligani, a member of parliament in Iran, has given the court 48 hours to come up with solutions to cease breaking the law. Moreover, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday, "Hijab is a legal matter and adherence to it is obligatory."

