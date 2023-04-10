WATCH | Protests erupt in Mahsa Amini’s hometown amid rise in school poisoning attacks: Reports

A report by Iran International, a Persian-language news channel, said that while the Iranian regime is in the midst of intensifying measures to enforce the hijab law, it is also facing a new wave of protests over chemical attacks on schoolgirls and the country’s economic woes. The media report cites videos emerging from the Kurdish-majority city of Saqqez, which is also Mahsa Amini’s hometown, showing people have taken to the streets in protest yet again.

Mahsa Amini's death, which allegedly happened when she was in the custody of Iranian authorities, sparked nationwide protests, last year, in what was one of the most fierce resistance faced by the country's government in decades. Amini was arrested for her alleged breach of the Islamic Republic’s dress code for women by the country’s morality police. According to the media report, her hometown recently held a rally till security forces opened fire to disperse the protesters.

The report by Iran International, published on Sunday (April 9), citing another report by a Norway-based rights group which monitors abuses and violations in Iran’s Kurdish regions named Hengaw said that the protest erupted after at least six girls’ schools in Saqqez were attacked by the mysterious gas.



The incident had reportedly taken place on April 9 after which the videos show demonstrators pulling down the Islamic Republic flag from the top of a school which was supposedly one of the places attacked.



Today, people in Saqqez pulled down the flag of the Islamic Republic from the top of the school wall in protest against the Islamic Republic's chemical attacks on schools.

The alleged poisonings of mostly school girls across Iran have sparked outrage since the reports first emerged late last year and have since affected hundreds.

These protests are also reportedly against the regime’s possible involvement in the cases or inaction. However, early last month, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the reports of the suspected poisoning of schoolgirls in Tehran and called the incidents an “unforgivable” crime.

According to media reports, at least 300 schools were targeted in the past Iranian year ending on March 20. This includes thousands of students, mostly girls have been affected with many more hospitalized with symptoms including respiratory distress, numbness in their limbs, heart palpitations, headaches, nausea, and vomiting, as per Iran International.





