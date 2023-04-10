Avengers star Mark Ruffalo gatecrashed a 'nerdy' wedding in New York; newlyweds couldn't believe their luck

From nerdy to hip in just a few minutes. This is how things changed for a Welsh couple that tied the knot in New York’s Central Park as Avengers star Mark Ruffalo gatecrashed and blessed their union. Best known for his role as Hulk in Avengers, he was passing by as a couple – Klaire Hodgson and Lynz Tanner – were preparing to tie the knot.

The newlyweds couldn’t believe their luck as Mark Ruffalo stopped by, posed for pictures, and seemed genuinely happy for the two. Lynz said, "I was like, 'no, that's not going to be Mark Ruffalo. He's not going to be walking through at the time of my wedding',” before adding that stopped for pictures and wished them well.

It was a quick and spontaneous wedding for the two. Klaire was in New York for a conference in New York and that’s how their New York wedding shaped up. Lynz joined her.

Lyndz called the actor "very sweet", adding: "He obviously had somewhere to go and people to see but he stopped and took a few photos."

The couple wanted everything to be low-key. They will not go on honeymoon too as they had some time in New York together before the wedding. They call this trip the honeymoon.

