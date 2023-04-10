IPL 2023: RCB's Faf du Plessis hits 115-metre six off LSG's Ravi Bishnoi - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, during the match against Lucknow Super Giants, clobbered a monstrous six of 115 meters at Chinnaswamy stadium.

LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, having given just 19 runs in his previous three over, came on to bowl his final over in the 15th over of the inning. The first two balls were decent from Bishnoi, giving away just one run. The third ball was dispatched for a six from du Plessis but the next one was even better as the ball travelled outside the stadium. Have a look at the sixes here:

du Plessis, playing smartly, took a single off the next ball and gave strike Glenn Maxwell, who also joined the party and sent the last ball of Bishnoi's over for another six. The bowler went of 20 runs in the over, ending his wicketless night with 0/39 in four overs. du Plessis continued racking more sixes as he reached his 50 in the next over.

Earlier, LSG won the toss and elected to field first. RCB were given a flying start as they Kohli was in fine touch and RCB reached 54 for no loss in powerplay. Kohli went on to score his fifty before being taken out by Amit Mishra on a personal score of 61 off 44.

In came Glenn Maxwell at number three and RCB didn't let gas off the pedal as the Australian also notched up 22 off 15 by the end of 16 overs. RCB, at that time, were cruising along at 146/1. For LSG, every bowler proved expensive with Avesh Khan going for 33 in three overs and Krunal Pandya getting smacked for 29 in his four.

Bangalore currently are at seventh position on the points table with one loss and one win in two games. LSG, on the other hand, are at third place, having won two of their three games.

