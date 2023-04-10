Mother of two Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting dies

The mother of two Israeli sisters, who had lost their lives in a shooting attack that took place last week in the occupied West Bank, succumbed to her injuries, said the hospital officials on Monday.

The two sisters – Maia (20) and Rina Dee (15) – who also British citizenships, were killed on Friday after a suspected Palestinian gunman shot at their car. The mother of the two sisters was also present in the car and had suffered critical injuries and was in a coma.

Efforts are being made by the Israeli forces to track down the assailant.

Ein Kerem Hospital, located in Jerusalem, on Monday morning announced that she succumbed to her injuries. “Unfortunately, despite intense and relentless efforts, due to the critical nature of her injuries, the team had to determine her death today,” the hospital stated.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog extended his sympathy to the bereaved family. “How much we hoped, how much we prayed, but tragically Leah, mother of Rina and Maia of blessed memory, who was fatally wounded in the terror attack in the Jordan Valley, has died of her injuries. On behalf of the entire people of Israel, I send my warmest condolences to the Dee family and pray that they will know no more sorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Israel’s embassy in the UK stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dee family’s loved ones in the UK and #Israel. May their memories be a blessing.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said, “Our hearts go out to the Dee family at the terrible news that Lucy Dee has now also passed away after the Palestinian terror attack on Friday that killed two of her daughters, Maia and Rina. May their memories be for eternal blessing.”

The funeral of Maia and Rina was attended by hundreds of mourners on Sunday. At the funeral ceremony, their father Rabbi Leo Dee said, “How will I explain to Lucy what happened to our precious kids when she wakes up?”

While speaking to BBC, Rabbi Leo said that when he heard about the attack, he did not realise that it was his family who was involved in the tragedy. He found about the death of his children only when his calls when unanswered and his daughter’s ID card was found at the shooting site.

Violence has been escalating between Israeli-Palestinian since the beginning of the year, as at least 18 Israelis and foreigners have been killed in attacks and around 80 Palestinians have lost their lives.

