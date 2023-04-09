PM Netanyahu reveals names of British-Israeli sisters slain in West Bank gun shooting

The names of the two British-Israeli sisters who were slain in a shooting in the occupied West Bank on Friday were revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Rina and Maia Dee.

Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, were born in London.

Gunmen had opened fire while overtaking their vehicle in the Jordan Valley, killing Rina and Maia while their mother Lucianne, 45, was seriously hurt. Following the shooting, their car skidded off the road.

Lucianne was airlifted to a hospital in Jerusalem and is now receiving treatment there. She continues to remain in intensive care.

The family had moved to Israel about eight years ago. The father of the British-Israeli sisters, Rabbi Leo Dee, served in synagogues in Hendon, north London, and Radlett, Hertfordshire. During the time of the incident, he was in a different car. He reached at the crime scene while passing through the area. Emergency services had already reached their before Rabbi Leo Dee's arrival at the spot.

As per reports, the funeral of the deceased sisters will take place on Sunday in the Efrat settlement.

The gunfire attack by the Palestinians assailants came after Israel carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Days of clashes near Jerusalem's holiest shrine during the unusual confluence of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter have heightened tensions.

In the tweet, Netanyahu wrote, “On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences to the Di Mafart family for the murder of the two wonderful sisters.”

“In these moments, if the family is fighting for its life, and together with the entire nation of Israel, I pray for its safety, and we all send our condolences and strength to this dear family in this moment of great sorrow.”

The girls’ father in a statement expressed sadness over the tragic event and said, “Some people think that a religious government will suppress minority rights and become totalitarian. But this is not a risk in Israel as religious Jews simply believe in balancing love and justice.”

“For our part, we have felt a warm hug of love from Jews in Israel and beyond and we are confident that justice will be done,” he added.





