Three injured in shooting at Christiana Mall in US state of Delaware, probe launched

At least three people are reportedly injured in the US state of Delaware Saturday evening in yet another incident of gun violence in the country, this time at Christiana Mall, a shopping place outside of the port city of Wilmington, reports said citing state police.

Following the incident in the New Castle County, law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders reached the spot. New Castle County Coordinator of Emergency Management Dave Carpenter Jr. told CNN that an investigation is underway to gather further details into the incident.

“There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area. Please continue to avoid the area as DSP gathers more info,” the Delaware State Police tweeted.

The victims of the gunfire have all been taken to a local hospital for medical attention, according to police. However, the police authorities have yet not offered any information on their health condition.

The mall gates are presently closed "due to police activity," the Delaware Department of Transportation tweeted.

According to police, authorities set up a reunion location beside the AT&T store at the mall's north entrance. No details on the cause of the shooting and the shooter are yet ascertained, as per reports.

DSP can confirm that the suspect is not in custody at this time. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023 ×

Some of the local media spoke to people outside the mall to understand the situation.

"We heard like seven or eight shots, 'Bam! Bam! Bam!'," said Jim Harmon, a gunshot victim. "Everybody started running."

"I felt something graze off my shoulder," he said. "It's not bad, but it's ok."

As per reports, people were instructed to run and hide after the shooting.

Paige Menasion from Newark said, "I have my daughters with me, the first thing in my mind is 'Thank God they are safe and with me and I know where they are."

"Most important thing was to keep them safe and to stay safe and quiet until the shooter was found," Menasion said.



(With inputs from agencies)





