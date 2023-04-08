UK invites international community, including India, to King Charles III and Camilla's coronation

The United Kingdom has extended an invitation to the international community, including India to attend the coronation of Charles III and Camilla. Invite has been extended to Indian President Droupadi Murmu. According to reports, Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Poland's President Duda, and President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be attending the ceremony. The US will be led by first lady Jill Biden.

The coronation of the king and the queen consort will take place on May 6, 2023, almost 70 years since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953. The invitation for the coronation ceremony was released last week.

"The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023," read the colourful invitation which also marks the first time Camilla is being called a queen.

Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.

The invitation includes coat of arms, the emblematic flowers of the UK, and a British wildflower meadow and wildlife are all included in the design. 2000 guests will be invited who will form the congregation in Westminster Abbey.

It is worth noting that Camilla will not don a crown adorned with the 'Kohinoor' diamond during the coronation proceedings, as the diamond's history is steeped in controversy. The gem was acquired by the British during India's colonial period and is considered a symbol of the country's exploitation and looting.

Last year in September, Indian President Droupadi Murmu visited London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and signed the condolence book on behalf of the Indian govt. Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 in Scotland.