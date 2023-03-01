King Charles and Queen consort Camilla will be breaking a royal tradition at the coronation ceremony
Story highlights
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are all set to break a royal tradition during their coronation ceremony which is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023. The grandchildren of Camilla will reportedly have a prominent role to play in the coronation ceremony.
Charles and Camilla married in 2005 and since then have had a blended family where Camilla's grandchildren are often seen to be a part of royal family events. Camilla has five teenage grandchildren and they will be holding the canopy over their grandmother as she is anointed on May 6. The decision to include the grandkids was to demonstrate 'closeness' with Camilla.
The process where the grandchildren are being involved is supposed to be the most sacred part of the ceremony. It involves the Archbishop of Canterbury pouring holy oil from the beak of the golden eagle-shaped ampulla onto a 12th-century, silver-gilt anointing spoon, the most ancient treasure of the Crown Jewels. He then uses the holy oil to anoint the hands, chest and head in the form of a cross.
The duchesses have previously held the canopy but Camilla reportedly wanted her grandkids to be a part of the ceremony. A source told Sunday Times, “The Queen Consort has said she does not want duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren.”
They added, “It sends a nice signal and is quite a bold move. It is another example of the king and queen consort being unafraid to shake things up a little to reflect the realities of modern life, of which a blended family is a central element.”
Considered to be the most sacred part of the religious ceremony, the act of anointing a sovereign has not previously been seen by the public. But this year, the royal traditions are being changed and it will be performed in front of the public.
During Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, a canopy was held over the monarch’s head to protect her privacy. It is being speculated that for this year's ceremony, King Charles and Camilla are reportedly considering using a transparent canopy, which will make the pair the first in British history to be publicly anointed.
Charles and Camilla are said to be close to her five grandchildren — Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13 by her son Tom Parker Bowles, as well as Eliza, 15, and twins, Louis and Gus, 13, by her daughter Laura Lopes.