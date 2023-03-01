King Charles and Queen consort Camilla will be breaking a royal tradition at the coronation ceremony

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are all set to break a royal tradition during their coronation ceremony which is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023. The grandchildren of Camilla will reportedly have a prominent role to play in the coronation ceremony.



Charles and Camilla married in 2005 and since then have had a blended family where Camilla's grandchildren are often seen to be a part of royal family events. Camilla has five teenage grandchildren and they will be holding the canopy over their grandmother as she is anointed on May 6. The decision to include the grandkids was to demonstrate 'closeness' with Camilla.



The process where the grandchildren are being involved is supposed to be the most sacred part of the ceremony. It involves the Archbishop of Canterbury pouring holy oil from the beak of the golden eagle-shaped ampulla onto a 12th-century, silver-gilt anointing spoon, the most ancient treasure of the Crown Jewels. He then uses the holy oil to anoint the hands, chest and head in the form of a cross.



The duchesses have previously held the canopy but Camilla reportedly wanted her grandkids to be a part of the ceremony. A source told Sunday Times, “The Queen Consort has said she does not want duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren.”