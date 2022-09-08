Top 10 world news: Liz Truss freezes energy bills, India-China begin disengagement, and more

Rising energy prices have been an issue of public anger in the UK. Ukraine war and Russia's squeeze on energy supply to Europe is having adverse effect on energy situation in Europe. Truss said "decades of short-term thinking on energy" and failing to secure supplies had left Britain, which is heavily reliant on gas for its energy needs, vulnerable to price shocks. In other news, highlighting that the disengagement is conducive to peace and tranquillity in the border areas, India's defence ministry announced Chinese troops have begun the disengagement process in Ladakh.

Click on the headlines to read more:

UK PM Liz Truss freezes energy bills for two years to curb inflation

In a major development that is sure to ease the troubles of ordinary citizens in the UK, Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that energy bills in the country will be frozen for two years. Truss made the statement in UK parliament.

India-China standoff: New Delhi, Beijing begin disengagement process in Ladakh

India's defence ministry announced on Thursday that the country's and Chinese troops have begun the disengagement process in Ladakh.

The consensus was reached in the 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting regarding the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15).

US congressional delegation lands in Taiwan amid high tension with China

As tensions with China over its claims to the autonomous island remain high, a second legislative delegation from the US is currently in Taiwan.

Since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in early August, a continuous stream of Americans has been to Taiwan to meet with government representatives.

Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health, says Buckingham Palace; family rushes to Balmoral

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday (September 8) that Queen Elizabeth the Second's doctors were 'concerned' about her health. The doctors have recommended that the Queen remain under medical supervision. Queen Elizabeth (96) is Britain's longest-serving monarch. She has experienced problems with her health since October last year. The difficulties with health have left her with problems in walking and standing.

Malaria vaccine with 'world-changing' potential developed, gives 80% protection​​​​​​​

Scientists at the University of Oxford have created a malaria vaccine that has the potential to change the world.

The team expect it to be rolled out next year after studies revealed up to 80 per cent protection against the devastating disease. Importantly, according to the researchers, their vaccine is affordable, and they already have a contract to produce more than 100 million doses annually.

India, France move UNSC to declare two Pakistanis as global terrorists

France is set to co-sponsor a proposal by India before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for sanctions against two terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group. If passed, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir and Ali Kashif Jan would be designated as global terrorists. This comes ahead of France’s foreign minister, Catherine Colonna’s first visit to India scheduled for September 14 and 15.

Ukraine war: What weapons could North Korea send to Russia?

Hugh Griffiths, an independent sanctions consultant, told the news agency Reuters that North Korea has a huge stockpile of "dumb" artillery shells and rockets of Soviet-era munitions that date back to the 1950s.

New South Wales becomes the first state to classify carbon emissions & other greenhouse gases as pollutants

Global climate change is mostly caused by carbon dioxide emissions. It is widely acknowledged that if the world is to avoid the worst effects of climate change, emissions must be reduced rapidly.

'Everybody’s got a gift' - Frances Tiafoe narrates his inspiring journey on entering US Open semi-finals

Rafael Nadal was a favourite to clinch the US Open title, especially after defending champion Daniil Medvedev's defeat to Nick Krygios. Nonetheless, the Spaniard was shown the door by America's Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 clash. Tiafoe has now ousted Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/0), 6-4 in straight sets to setup a semi-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the last Grand Slam of the year.

'Black Adam': New character posters from Dwayne Johnson's DC movie out ahead of new trailer

Several character posters from the upcoming DC movie 'Black Adam' have been released. The posters give a detailed look at the major characters in this Dwayne Johnson-led movie. In this Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, Johnson plays the role of the iconic DC anti-hero and Shazam's arch-enemy. Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first. Apart from the titular character, the movie also marks the live-action debut of the Justice Society, which was the original superhero team of the DC Universe before Justice League debuted.