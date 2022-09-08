'Everybody’s got a gift' - Frances Tiafoe narrates his inspiring journey on entering US Open semi-finals

Rafael Nadal was a favourite to clinch the US Open title, especially after defending champion Daniil Medvedev's defeat to Nick Krygios. Nonetheless, the Spaniard was shown the door by America's Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 clash. Tiafoe has now ousted Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/0), 6-4 in straight sets to setup a semi-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the last Grand Slam of the year.

The 24-year-old Tiafoe, who is aiming to become the first African-American man to clinch the US Open since Arthur Ashe in 1968, reflected on his win during an on-court interview post the proceedings, "I feel so at home at courts like this. This court is unbelievable. You guys get so far behind me, you know I want to play and want to give it my best. I always find a way somehow on this court. I always try to play great tennis and I have been. Let’s enjoy this one. We got two more guys. We got two more."

While Tiafoe is at his best at present, his route into tennis has not been traditional in any way. His parents met in the US after shifting from Sierra Leone and had twins, Franklin and Frances. The tennis star's father, Constant Tiafoe, did the hard yards to run the family. He worked at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Washington, D.C. back in 1999 and moved into one of its vacant storage rooms while working 24*7.

Meanwhile, the twins -- Frances and Franklin -- stayed with their father, slept on massage tables whereas the mother did night shifts as a nurse to ensure they could make ends meet.

As fate would have it, Tiafoe got an entry into the sport in an unusual manner and he started honing his skills by training at the facility. Since then, there was no looking back for the youngster who was destined to take up the celebrated sport.

“Obviously, I wasn’t the wealthy kid or wasn’t having all the new stuff or whatever. But I was just living life. I could play tennis for free, the sport I loved,” Taifoe had revealed to CNN Sport in 2015.

On Wednesday, when he was asked what people should draw from his inspirational tale, Taifoe mentioned, "I mean, anybody can do it, honestly. Obviously that’s a cliché, but I think if you are really passionate about something… Everybody’s got a gift," while also revealing that his passion and obsession is tennis.

On Wednesday, his coach Wayne Ferreira stressed that Tiafoe’s story is a movie material. Nonetheless, he wants his disciple to win the US Open or another grand slam event first.

“You only get movies if you do well. But his story is very unique, and it’s a great story. And he’s very humbled. He’s a very, very, very nice individual. Very great heart and kind. You’ve got to love him. He’s truly special," Ferreira stated.

While a nation's hopes are pinned on Tiafoe, he is focused on making his parents proud. Ahead of the much-awaited semi-final clash against teenager Alcaraz, the American is expecting the home support to work in his favour. "

“That stuff gets me emotional, for sure. Seeing people screaming your name, just loving what you’re doing. That’s awesome. That’s what it’s all about,” Tiafoe told reporters after his win over Rublev. "You know, everyone loves a Cinderella story. [I’m] just trying to make one," he further asserted.

Tiafoe, becoming the first American to reach the US Open last four since Andy Roddick in 2006, is now a serious title-contender. Will he win two more and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title at the Flushing Meadows? Only time will tell...