New South Wales becomes the first state to classify carbon emissions & other greenhourse gases as pollutants 

Global climate change is mostly caused by carbon dioxide emissions. It is widely acknowledged that if the world is to avoid the worst effects of climate change, emissions must be reduced rapidly.

For example, New South Wales (NSW) became the first Australian state to begin classifying carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases as pollutants, forcing polluters to come up with plans to reduce emissions.

Also read | Global warming to fuel heatwaves, wildfires, triggering more air pollution: UN

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) of NSW began its eight-week draught climate change policy and related action plan. This is regarded as the first step towards requiring polluters to net zero emissions by the year 2050. The agency would start an in-depth discussion with each economic sector about how they would reduce emissions and show that they are ready for a potential climate impact.

EPA's new chief, Tony Chappel, said, "The big issue here is that an Australian government is moving to comprehensively cover [carbon dioxide] and equivalent emissions as a pollutant." He further added, "[The plan would] give regulatory teeth to its net zero commitment to ensure that the whole economy moves on that path efficiently and effectively," the Guardian reported.

The EPA's strategy might serve as a model for the other states. According to Chappel, the state's objective of reducing emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 is a crucial step towards becoming neutral by the middle of the century.

Also read | Climate crisis: Dutch city becomes the first in the world to ban meat adverts at public spaces

Chappel, pointing to NSW, said, "have a new wave of prosperity and another sort of … mining boom in that we’re mining the sun and the wind, and producing hydrogen, ammonia and green steel, and regenerating the landscape to produce agriculture sustainably."

He stated that the industry and community are already paying a high price for the intensity of emissions caused by climate change effects such as bushfires, floods, and other extreme weather.

The chief said that nearby landfills are also majorly damaged, and in order for this initiative to minimise it, and is an urgent need to minimise it.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE