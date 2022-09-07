Global warming to fuel heatwaves, wildfires, triggering more air pollution: UN

Climate change-related heatwaves and wildfires are predicted to be more frequent and intense, which will impair air quality and harm ecosystems and human health, the UN warned on Wednesday (September 7).

As per a recent report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the interaction between pollution and climate change will affect millions of people. The information also called for immediate action to limit the damage.

WMO director Petteri Taalas said, "As the globe warms, wildfires and associated air pollution are expected to increase, even under a low emissions scenario." He added, "In addition to human health impacts, this will also affect ecosystems as air pollutants settle from the atmosphere to the Earth's surface."

Taalas warned, pointing out that with extreme heatwaves in Europe and China, along with steady high atmospheric conditions and sunlight, this is a foretaste of the future, AFP reported. He predicted that heat waves would become more frequent, intense, and prolonged and could result in poor air quality.

According to a senior WMO scientific officer, if emission levels stay high, the climate penalty is anticipated to be responsible for a fifth of all surface ozone concentration increases. He further cautioned that the majority of it would be in Asia.

The report pointed toward the link between air quality and climate, as the chemicals that affect air quality are released simultaneously as greenhouse gases.

The WMO emphasised in its plea for action that a global carbon neutrality emissions scenario would prevent future instances of high ozone air pollution.

