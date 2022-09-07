In pics - California wildfires cause massive damage to life and property

Over 4,000 firefighters were deployed in around 14 areas around the state to tackle the situation, according to Anale Burlew, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
(Photograph:AFP)
Fire retardents
Planes were also used by the authorities to spray fire retardants over hillside homes during the Fairview Fire in Hemet.
(Photograph:AFP)
Evacuation order
An evacuation order that was initially issued for 1,584 homes was expanded Monday evening. Seven structures have been destroyed, with several others damaged. (Text: Reuters)
(Photograph:Reuters)
Rising temperatures
The wildfires were caused by the sweltering heat in the region with temperatures rising as high as 46 degrees Celsius.
(Photograph:AFP)
Official statement
“We have now entered the most intense phase of this heatwave,” said Elliot Mainzer, president of the California Independent System Operator (ISO), which runs the state’s electrical grid. “Forecasted demand for Monday and Tuesday is at all-time record levels and the potential for rotating outages has increased significantly.” (Text: The Guardian)