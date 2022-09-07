This Dutch city becomes the first city in the world to ban meat advertising

Haarlem, a beautiful Dutch city known for its outlying tulip fields, art museums and hofjes, will become the first in the world to ban meat adverts from public spaces to discourage consumption, Dutch News.nl reported.

Haarlem is pushing forward to reduce consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and it will prohibit the adverts from 2024 after the meat was added to a list of products deemed to contribute to the climate crisis. The ban was agreed upon last year and last week it was made official.

The report said that the advertisements will not be allowed on city buses, shelters and screens in public spaces.

Although, the move has led to complaints from the meat sector that the municipality is "going too far in telling people what's best for them".

The report mentioned that Amsterdam, Leiden and The Hague have already banned ads for flying, petrol-powered cars and the fossil fuel industry.

Haarlem GroenLinks councillor Ziggy Klazes, who tabled the motion, told the Dutch daily newspaper Trouw, "Meat is just as harmful to the environment. We can’t tell people there's a climate crisis and encourage them to buy products that are part of the cause."

Despite party leader Wopke Hoekstra's recent support for protesting farmers, the motion was supported by the Christian Democrats (CDA), the report mentioned.

CDA councillor Ron Dreijer told the paper, "We are more sustainable than the national party."

In response to the move, the meat sector said it was unhappy with the ban. The spokesperson for industry body Centrale Organisatie voor de Vleessector, told the paper, "The authorities are going too far in telling people what's best for them."

Notably, the meat sector came up with 'Nederland Vleesland', a campaign to promote meat eating as "a matter of taste" as well as an economic benefit.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.