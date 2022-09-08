Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health: Palace

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday (September 8) that Queen Elizabeth the Second's doctors were 'concerned' about her health. The doctors have recommended that the Queen remain under medical supervision. Queen Elizabeth (96) is Britain's longest-serving monarch. She has experienced problems with her health since October last year. The difficulties with health have left her with problems in walking and standing.

The Queen pulled out of a planned meeting after being told to rest.

The previous day she held audiences at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral, with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and appointed his successor, Liz Truss.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace added.

Statement from the palace about the Queen's health is being taken to be unusual. It has come after her few public appearances in which she looked visibly frail.

She has taken to walking with the help of a stick and was also seen earlier this year at the Chelsea Flower Show touring the site in a motorised buggy.

In February she was laid low by a bout of Covid, which she admitted afterwards had left her "exhausted".

The queen's eldest son and heir Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 40, were heading to Scotland, according to their Clarence House and Kensington Palace offices.

