India, France move UNSC to declare two Pakistanis as global terrorists

France is set to co-sponsor a proposal by India before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for sanctions against two terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group. If passed, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir and Ali Kashif Jan would be designated as global terrorists. This comes ahead of France’s foreign minister, Catherine Colonna’s first visit to India scheduled for September 14 and 15.

Earlier this year, on April 11, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had released two separate notifications designating Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir (alias Mujahid Bhai) and Ali Kashif Jan (alias Jan Ali Kashif), the masterminds of the Pathankot and Pulwama attacks, as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA). Notably, JeM is also designated as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA Act.

According to the notification, Aurangzeb Alamgir, who is said to be a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan, was allegedly the key conspirator, fundraiser and infiltrating commander of the 2019 attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama. The terror attack by the JeM suicide bomber killed at least 40 CRPF personnel. Additionally, he is also a senior member of the terror outfit and responsible for routing funds collected from Pakistani nationals to Kashmir in India, the officials said. Alamgir is deemed responsible for coordinating several attacks in the Valley over the years and in the infiltration of Afghan terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Kashif Jan is said to be the operational commander and a core planning committee member of JeM, said officials. He is a resident of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, and was allegedly the handler of 2016 Pathankot Air Force Station terror attack in India. He is also under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in several ongoing cases.

The MHA notification states that he is one of the key commanders of JeM operating out of the Sialkot sector across the Line of Control (LOC) and is responsible for recruitment and training of cadres and planning attacks on India.

However, even though India and France have moved this proposal, the duo would be designated as global terrorists only if none of the four permanent members – United States, United Kingdom, China, and Russia exercises a veto. In the past, China has blocked several such proposals by India and its allies, while other countries’ vote could swing either way.

The French foreign minister’s visit could further strengthen the relations and strategic ties between India and France. According to officials, during her visit, Colonna will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, the critical situation in Taiwan, and the threat of terror and radicalization from the Af-Pak region. The minister will also discuss the Indo-Pacific, cyber security and civil nuclear power station project being set up at Jaitapur in Maharashtra.

The Jaitapur nuclear power project would be the world’s most powerful nuclear plant, said Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Consul General of France during an interview. The project is a collaboration between French company Electricité de France (EDF) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).