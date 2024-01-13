Top 10 world news: Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan prez race, Ukraine war updates, and more

Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Lai Ching-te won the general election in Taiwan on Saturday (Jan 13). In his victory speech, Lai said the DPP will stand side-by-side with democracy around the world. "We don't want to become enemies with China. We can become friends," Lai added.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Ukraine faced a substantial missile attack from Russia in the early hours of Saturday.

In other news from around the world, former US president Donald Trump on Friday was ordered to pay about USD 400,000 in legal costs to The New York Times following the dismissal of a lawsuit he filed against them.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate representing Taiwan's ruling party, secured victory in an election that China had characterised as a pivotal choice between 'war and peace'. The main opposition candidate, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), conceded defeat, marking a critical moment for Taiwan's political landscape.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine faced a substantial missile attack from Russia in the early hours of Saturday (Jan 13). The efficiency of Ukraine's air defences proved lower than usual, with only eight out of 37 missiles and three drones successfully intercepted, according to a statement from Ukraine's air force on social media.

Former US president Donald Trump on Friday (January 12) was ordered to pay about USD 400,000 in legal costs to The New York Times following the dismissal of a lawsuit he filed against them.

In what can become another bad PR day for Boeing after the recent Alaska Airlines incident, one of its 737 planes had to return to an airport in Japan after a crack was found in the cockpit window. The Boeing 737-800 plane, being operated by All Nippon Airways, was to travel from Sapporo to Toyama.

Italy on Friday (Jan 12) ruled against the extradition of a priest sought in Argentina on charges of murder and torture during the South American nation's last military dictatorship, the news agency Associated Press reported citing human rights advocates.

As India gears up for its national elections scheduled between April and May 2024, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been designated as the chairperson of the Opposition's INDIA alliance.

The Supreme Court of the US state of Oregon, on Friday (Jan 12) decided to keep former United States President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump on the state’s primary ballot after it declined to hear the bid filed against him over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern married her long-time partner Clarke Gayford in a private ceremony on Saturday (Jan 13) after delays due to stringent COVID-19 rules in the country imposed by her government. The couple tied the knot after an almost five-year engagement and around a decade of being together.

Indian badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history on Saturday (Jan 13) after they booked their place in the final of the ongoing Malaysia Open. They beat World No.3 South Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in straight games 21-18, 22-20 to reach Sunday’s final.